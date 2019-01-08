iRobot (IRBT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning. They currently have $93.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Over the past six months, iRobit's shares have outperformed the industry. The company reported better-than-expected third-quarter 2018 results. iRobot believes stronger demand for innovative home-robotic products (like Roomba e5 and of i7/i7+ Roomba) and strategic marketing programs will continue to drive its revenues in the upcoming quarters. On the other hand, stronger revenues, reduced corporate tax rates and greater operational efficacy will likely boost up near-term profitability. Over the past 90 days, Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s earnings in 2018 (results not yet released) has been revised upward.”

Get iRobot alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of iRobot from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Sidoti upgraded shares of iRobot from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of iRobot from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of iRobot in a research report on Monday, November 5th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Dougherty & Co lowered shares of iRobot to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.40.

NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $87.37 on Monday. iRobot has a 52-week low of $55.77 and a 52-week high of $118.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 49.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.73.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.64. iRobot had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $264.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that iRobot will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 24,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $2,000,148.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,756 shares in the company, valued at $35,554,272.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew Miller sold 441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total transaction of $39,923.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,461 shares in the company, valued at $494,384.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,367 shares of company stock worth $8,722,764. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRBT. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iRobot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,639,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,128,000 after purchasing an additional 25,570 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,639,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,128,000 after purchasing an additional 25,570 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 120.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 824,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,579,000 after purchasing an additional 450,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 1.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 69,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stair.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iRobot (IRBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.