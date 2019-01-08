Investors Sell Alphabet (GOOG) on Strength (GOOG)

Investors sold shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) on strength during trading hours on Tuesday. $433.37 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $673.15 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $239.78 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Alphabet had the 8th highest net out-flow for the day. Alphabet traded up $7.89 for the day and closed at $1,076.28

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target (down from $1,405.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,301.81.

Get Alphabet alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.41 by $2.65. The business had revenue of $27.16 billion during the quarter. Alphabet had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.40%.

In other Alphabet news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 5,690 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,115.36, for a total value of $6,346,398.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,467,490.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,023.13, for a total transaction of $10,231,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,874.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,410 shares of company stock valued at $94,794,342 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 97.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,027,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,643,016,000 after acquiring an additional 21,273,995 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 86,154.5% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 20,789,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,790,000 after acquiring an additional 20,764,952 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,492,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,263,651,000 after acquiring an additional 246,674 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,512,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,739,550,000 after acquiring an additional 202,765 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,038,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,505,150,000 after acquiring an additional 22,736 shares during the period. 36.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/08/investors-sell-alphabet-goog-on-strength-goog.html.

Alphabet Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Article: What is an SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.