Investors Purchase High Volume of DryShips Call Options (DRYS)

DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ:DRYS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 2,733 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,785% compared to the average volume of 145 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DryShips by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,198 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 76,884 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of DryShips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $591,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DryShips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DryShips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of DryShips by 932.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,787 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 24,192 shares during the period. 1.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DryShips alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DRYS opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. DryShips has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $6.90. The stock has a market cap of $614.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 0.54.

DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. DryShips had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $49.56 million for the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded DryShips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/08/investors-purchase-high-volume-of-dryships-call-options-drys.html.

About DryShips

DryShips Inc owns and operates ocean going cargo vessels worldwide. It operates through four segments: Drybulk Carrier, Tanker, Gas Carrier, and Offshore Support. The Drybulk Carrier segment offers drybulk commodities transportation services for the steel, electric utility, construction, and agri-food industries.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for DryShips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DryShips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.