Investors purchased shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) on weakness during trading hours on Tuesday. $199.87 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $140.07 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $59.80 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, SPDR Gold Shares had the 10th highest net in-flow for the day. SPDR Gold Shares traded down ($0.33) for the day and closed at $121.53

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 8,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 26,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 88,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,001,000 after purchasing an additional 23,579 shares during the last quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Investors Buy SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) on Weakness” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/08/investors-buy-spdr-gold-shares-gld-on-weakness.html.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:GLD)

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

