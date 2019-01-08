Investors Bancorp (ISBC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Investors Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Investors Savings Bank, which provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company generates deposits and originates loans. The company operates from its corporate headquarters in Short Hills, New Jersey, and fifty-three branch offices located in Essex, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Somerset, Union and Warren Counties, New Jersey. The Bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the public through its branch network and borrowing funds in the wholesale markets to originate loans and to invest in securities. It originates mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate and consumer loans, the majority of which are home equity loans and home equity lines of credit. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ISBC. BidaskClub upgraded Investors Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Investors Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.33.

NASDAQ ISBC opened at $11.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Investors Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $14.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.78.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $177.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.19 million. As a group, analysts predict that Investors Bancorp will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert C. Albanese sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $51,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 22,577,234 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $277,023,000 after acquiring an additional 194,524 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,056,370 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,961,000 after acquiring an additional 239,759 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,623,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 667,521 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,190,000 after acquiring an additional 38,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

