Invacio 1-Day Volume Tops $2,938.00 (INV)

Invacio (CURRENCY:INV) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 8th. During the last seven days, Invacio has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. One Invacio token can currently be bought for about $0.0181 or 0.00000446 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network and Mercatox. Invacio has a total market cap of $588,795.00 and approximately $2,938.00 worth of Invacio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.65 or 0.02017479 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00008956 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000425 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000489 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00001572 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Invacio Token Profile

INV is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2016. Invacio’s total supply is 39,937,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,594,919 tokens. Invacio’s official website is www.invacio.com . Invacio’s official Twitter account is @Invacio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Invacio Token Trading

Invacio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invacio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invacio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Invacio using one of the exchanges listed above.

