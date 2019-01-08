Intu Properties (INTU) PT Lowered to GBX 120

Intu Properties (LON:INTU) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 120 ($1.57) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Intu Properties to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Intu Properties to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Intu Properties from GBX 236 ($3.08) to GBX 136 ($1.78) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intu Properties from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 110 ($1.44) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 161.20 ($2.11).

Shares of LON:INTU opened at GBX 112.55 ($1.47) on Tuesday. Intu Properties has a 52 week low of GBX 188.90 ($2.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 291.60 ($3.81).

In related news, insider John Whittaker bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £5,850 ($7,644.06).

Intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including 10 of the top-25, and in Spain we own three of the country's top-10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.

