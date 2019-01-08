Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (IDXG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.55.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IDXG shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a research report on Monday, September 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Dawson James started coverage on Interpace Diagnostics Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Interpace Diagnostics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Interpace Diagnostics Group in the third quarter worth $983,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Interpace Diagnostics Group in the third quarter worth $465,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Interpace Diagnostics Group in the third quarter worth $172,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Interpace Diagnostics Group in the third quarter worth $194,000. 16.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDXG stock opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.21. Interpace Diagnostics Group has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $1.78.

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 million. Interpace Diagnostics Group had a negative net margin of 64.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.67%. Research analysts predict that Interpace Diagnostics Group will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Interpace Diagnostics Group

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. It offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, an oncogenic mutation panel that helps identify malignant thyroid nodules; and ThyraMIR, an microRNA gene expression assay that helps to classify risk of cancer in thyroid nodules.

