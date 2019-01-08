International Bancshares Corp (IBOC) Holdings Reduced by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,776 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,527 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.06% of International Bancshares worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in International Bancshares by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in International Bancshares by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,207,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,662,000 after acquiring an additional 246,596 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in International Bancshares by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 10,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Bancshares by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 6,305 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in International Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

Shares of IBOC opened at $34.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.42. International Bancshares Corp has a one year low of $32.56 and a one year high of $47.95.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 33.00%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “International Bancshares Corp (IBOC) Holdings Reduced by Wells Fargo & Company MN” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/08/international-bancshares-corp-iboc-holdings-reduced-by-wells-fargo-company-mn.html.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

Featured Article: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC).

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.