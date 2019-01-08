Intercontinental Hotels Group (IHG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,540 ($59.32).

IHG has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. They issued a “sector performer” rating and a GBX 4,500 ($58.80) price target on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of IHG stock traded up GBX 108 ($1.41) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 4,274 ($55.85). The company had a trading volume of 427,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,968. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a 52-week low of GBX 3,656 ($47.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,944 ($64.60).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $2.62 per share. This is a boost from Intercontinental Hotels Group’s previous dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 5.11%.

In other news, insider Patrick Cescau acquired 3,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,956 ($51.69) per share, for a total transaction of £150,130.20 ($196,171.70).

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, Kimpton, Hotel Indigo, EVEN, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

