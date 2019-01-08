Insys Therapeutics (INSY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INSY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Insys Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products that target the unmet needs of cancer patients, with an initial focus on cancer-supportive care. The company’s cancer-supportive care and cancer therapy product candidates include Fentanyl sublingual spray and Dronabinol SG capsule. Insys Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Insys Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Insys Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insys Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.50.

NASDAQ:INSY opened at $4.42 on Friday. Insys Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $11.65. The company has a market cap of $315.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 2.07.

Insys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.08). Insys Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 266.60% and a negative net margin of 128.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.30) earnings per share. Insys Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Insys Therapeutics will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insys Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Insys Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Insys Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insys Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Insys Therapeutics by 533.6% in the third quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 28,145 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.22% of the company’s stock.

Insys Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes supportive care products. The company markets SUBSYS, a sublingual fentanyl spray for breakthrough cancer pain in opioid-tolerant adult patients; and SYNDROS, an orally administered liquid formulation of dronabinol for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, and anorexia associated with weight loss in patients with AIDS.

