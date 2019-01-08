Insider Selling: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) EVP Sells 4,250 Shares of Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) EVP Michael Parini sold 4,250 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.90, for a total transaction of $705,075.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,859 shares in the company, valued at $7,276,208.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Parini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 12th, Michael Parini sold 2,125 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.20, for a total transaction of $376,550.00.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $175.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.71. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.07 and a 52 week high of $194.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a PE ratio of 219.81, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.54.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $784.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,327 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,816 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,553 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,887 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 753.5% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 523,315 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,943,000 after purchasing an additional 462,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $165.71 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $211.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.61.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, develops medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are homozygous for the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF who have specific mutations in their CFTR gene, including the G551D mutation; and SYMDEKO (tezacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are F508del homozygous or who have 1 mutation that is responsive to tezacaftor/ivacaftor.

