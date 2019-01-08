Insider Selling: HubSpot Inc (HUBS) General Counsel Sells 972 Shares of Stock

HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total value of $119,167.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 39,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $133.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -130.67 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. HubSpot Inc has a twelve month low of $85.65 and a twelve month high of $162.20.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.37). HubSpot had a negative net margin of 13.43% and a negative return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $131.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that HubSpot Inc will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HUBS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on HubSpot from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on HubSpot to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. UBS Group began coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on HubSpot from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.13.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in HubSpot by 4.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,444 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Partners L.L.C. Investment Management lifted its stake in HubSpot by 43.9% in the third quarter. Columbia Partners L.L.C. Investment Management now owns 42,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,383,000 after purchasing an additional 12,912 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in HubSpot by 30.3% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 19,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot in the third quarter worth about $452,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in HubSpot in the third quarter worth about $218,000. 93.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software platform includes integrated applications, such as social media, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, marketing automation, email, sales productivity, CRM, analytics, and reporting.

