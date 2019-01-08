Insider Buying: Gear4music Holdings PLC (G4M) Insider Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Gear4music Holdings PLC (LON:G4M) insider Eric Kenelm Ford bought 10,000 shares of Gear4music stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 240 ($3.14) per share, with a total value of £24,000 ($31,360.25).

Gear4music stock opened at GBX 222 ($2.90) on Tuesday. Gear4music Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 505.20 ($6.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 894.64 ($11.69).

Gear4music (LON:G4M) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The company reported GBX (1.80) (($0.02)) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gear4music in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th.

About Gear4music

Gear4music (Holdings) plc engages in the retail of musical instruments and equipment in Europe and internationally. It offers electric, acoustic, and bass guitars; drums and percussion products, including electronic drums and drum pads, e-drum accessories, hybrid drumming products, acoustic drum kits, acoustic kit types, individual drums, cymbals, snare and frame drums, drum hardware products, drum accessories, and various percussion products; and pianos and keyboards, such as digital, acoustic, and grand pianos, as well as MIDI keyboards, synth key products, and accessories.

