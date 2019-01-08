Insider Buying: Gear4music Holdings PLC (G4M) Insider Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Gear4music Holdings PLC (LON:G4M) insider Eric Kenelm Ford bought 10,000 shares of Gear4music stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 240 ($3.14) per share, with a total value of £24,000 ($31,360.25).
Gear4music stock opened at GBX 222 ($2.90) on Tuesday. Gear4music Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 505.20 ($6.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 894.64 ($11.69).
Gear4music (LON:G4M) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The company reported GBX (1.80) (($0.02)) EPS for the quarter.
About Gear4music
Gear4music (Holdings) plc engages in the retail of musical instruments and equipment in Europe and internationally. It offers electric, acoustic, and bass guitars; drums and percussion products, including electronic drums and drum pads, e-drum accessories, hybrid drumming products, acoustic drum kits, acoustic kit types, individual drums, cymbals, snare and frame drums, drum hardware products, drum accessories, and various percussion products; and pianos and keyboards, such as digital, acoustic, and grand pianos, as well as MIDI keyboards, synth key products, and accessories.
