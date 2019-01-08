Insider Buying: Bidenergy Ltd (BID) Insider Purchases A$25,544.86 in Stock

Bidenergy Ltd (ASX:BID) insider Andrew Dyer acquired 22,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.11 ($0.79) per share, with a total value of A$25,544.86 ($18,116.92).

On Friday, December 21st, Andrew Dyer acquired 20,000 shares of Bidenergy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.01 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of A$20,200.00 ($14,326.24).

Shares of BID opened at A$1.46 ($1.04) on Tuesday.

BidEnergy Limited provides energy spend management services through its cloud-based software platform in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It offers its services by using robotic process automation, which provides bill validation and payment, portfolio management and analytics, energy and financial reporting, budgeting and accruals, and procurement and contract management services.

