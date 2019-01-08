Infrastrata PLC (LON:INFA) traded up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.28 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.27 ($0.02). 1,780,120 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 6,180,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.20 ($0.02).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Infrastrata (INFA) Trading 5.8% Higher” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/08/infrastrata-infa-trading-5-8-higher.html.

Infrastrata Company Profile (LON:INFA)

InfraStrata plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gas storage company. It engages in the development of gas storage project at Islandmagee in County Antrim in Northern Ireland. The company was formerly known as Portland Gas plc and changed its name to InfraStrata plc in December 2009. InfraStrata plc was incorporated in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastrata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastrata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.