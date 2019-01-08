Indicoin (INDI) Trading Up 16.6% This Week

Indicoin (CURRENCY:INDI) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 8th. During the last week, Indicoin has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Indicoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges. Indicoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $1,170.00 worth of Indicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MOAC (MOAC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00013653 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000313 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00006648 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Indicoin

Indicoin (CRYPTO:INDI) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Indicoin’s total supply is 360,000,000 tokens. Indicoin’s official Twitter account is @Indi_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Indicoin is www.indicoin.org.in . The Reddit community for Indicoin is /r/INDICOIN

Indicoin

Indicoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Indicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

