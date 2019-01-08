Independent Oil & Gas (IOG) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap

FinnCap reiterated their corporate rating on shares of Independent Oil & Gas (LON:IOG) in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on IOG. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Independent Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. VSA Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Independent Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th.

Shares of IOG opened at GBX 13.13 ($0.17) on Friday. Independent Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 27.89 ($0.36).

Independent Oil and Gas plc explores for and develops oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It primarily focuses on the development of hydrocarbon reserves, as well as the acquisition, trading, and monetization of its license interests. The company 100% working interests in the Blythe gas field in the southern North Sea; the Skipper license located to the south east of the Shetlands in the northern North Sea; and the Nailsworth, Elland, and Southwark fields in the southern North Sea.

