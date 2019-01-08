Incyte Co. (INCY) EVP Paula J. Swain Sells 30,000 Shares

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) EVP Paula J. Swain sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,324 shares in the company, valued at $4,362,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ INCY traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,683,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631,490. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $101.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Incyte had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $449.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Incyte from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Saturday, September 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Incyte by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 242,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,719,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in Incyte by 2.4% in the third quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 33,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Incyte by 10.0% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Incyte by 93.8% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Incyte by 4.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States. It offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

