Imperial Oil (IMO) Downgraded to “Underperform” at AltaCorp Capital

AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Imperial Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Imperial Oil from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$46.00 to C$42.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$46.27.

Shares of IMO opened at C$34.83 on Monday. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of C$33.43 and a 12-month high of C$44.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.64.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.18 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 3.47000029717388 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 43.42%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

