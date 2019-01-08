Immune Design Corp (IMDZ) CEO Sells $20,562.12 in Stock

Immune Design Corp (NASDAQ:IMDZ) CEO Carlos V. Paya sold 13,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $20,562.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,952.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of IMDZ stock opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.43. Immune Design Corp has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $5.05.

Immune Design (NASDAQ:IMDZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. Immune Design had a negative return on equity of 43.44% and a negative net margin of 2,409.84%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Immune Design Corp will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Immune Design by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,615,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 11,006 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Immune Design during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nexthera Capital LP bought a new stake in Immune Design during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Immune Design during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $508,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Immune Design by 172.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 221,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 139,900 shares in the last quarter. 46.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IMDZ. ValuEngine raised Immune Design from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Immune Design from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price target on Immune Design and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Immune Design in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Leerink Swann cut Immune Design from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Immune Design has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.13.

About Immune Design

Immune Design Corp., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the research and development of in vivo treatments for cancer. The company primarily develops oncology product candidates based on its ZVex and GLAAS discovery platforms. Its lead products include CMB305, a cancer vaccine targeting the NY-ESO-1 tumor antigen, which is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with synovial and MRCL sarcoma as a monotherapy; and G100, an antigen agnostic intratumoral product candidate as a monotherapy and combination therapy for the treatment of patients with follicular non-Hodgkin Lymphoma.

