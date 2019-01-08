Imax Corp (IMAX) Receives $25.94 Average Price Target from Analysts

Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.94.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IMAX shares. B. Riley set a $34.00 price target on Imax and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised Imax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised Imax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Imax from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on Imax to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th.

Get Imax alerts:

Shares of NYSE IMAX opened at $19.66 on Friday. Imax has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $26.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.97.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Imax had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $82.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.26 million. Equities analysts predict that Imax will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Imax news, CEO Greg Foster sold 3,567 shares of Imax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $65,204.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,037.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert D. Lister sold 3,558 shares of Imax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $65,040.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,247 shares in the company, valued at $662,595.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,862 shares of company stock worth $143,755 over the last three months. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Imax by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,087,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,065,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Imax by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 58,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Imax by 185.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Imax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Imax by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 47,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 7,110 shares during the period. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Imax

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, or joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

See Also: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Imax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.