ImageWare Systems (IWSY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “ImageWare Systems, Inc. is a software company specializing in digital photography and database management. The company utilizes its imaging technology to develop software used to create booking and investigative software, smart and secure identification documents, and software for professional photographers. “

ImageWare Systems stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. ImageWare Systems has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $2.24. The stock has a market cap of $87.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.54.

ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ImageWare Systems will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

ImageWare Systems, Inc provides biometrically enabled software-based identity management solutions for biometrics, secure credential, law enforcement, and public safety markets worldwide. Its flagship product is the patented IWS Biometric Engine, a multi-biometric software platform that enables the enrollment and management of unlimited population sizes.

