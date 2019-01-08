IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.15.

INFO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price objective on shares of IHS Markit and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th.

IHS Markit stock opened at $49.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. IHS Markit has a fifty-two week low of $43.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INFO. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 14.4% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,104,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $976,932,000 after buying an additional 2,284,273 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in IHS Markit by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,933,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $873,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,362 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in IHS Markit by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,788,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,032 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in IHS Markit by 230.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,217,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,721,000 after purchasing an additional 848,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in IHS Markit by 2,574.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 867,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,794,000 after purchasing an additional 834,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

