IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.15.
INFO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price objective on shares of IHS Markit and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th.
IHS Markit stock opened at $49.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. IHS Markit has a fifty-two week low of $43.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99.
About IHS Markit
IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.
See Also: What is an SEC Filing?
Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.