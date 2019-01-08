Icon (ICLR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “ICON plc is a global full service clinical research organisation. The company provides contract clinical research services to the pharmaceutical industry worldwide. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ICLR. Goldman Sachs Group cut Icon from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 14th. BidaskClub lowered Icon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Icon in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Icon from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Icon from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Shares of ICLR stock opened at $124.22 on Tuesday. Icon has a one year low of $101.22 and a one year high of $155.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54. Icon had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $655.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Icon will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Icon by 75.5% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Icon by 119.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Icon during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Icon during the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Icon during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

