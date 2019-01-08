Iamgold (IMG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Iamgold (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG)‘s stock had its “average” rating reiterated by Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Tuesday. They currently have a C$9.00 price target on the mining company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 79.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iamgold in a report on Monday, December 17th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Iamgold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Iamgold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, November 16th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Iamgold from C$9.25 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.25.

IMG stock opened at C$5.02 on Tuesday. Iamgold has a fifty-two week low of C$3.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.81, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Iamgold (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$319.93 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Iamgold will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. It also explores for copper and silver. The company owns interests in the Rosebel gold mine located in north eastern Suriname, South America; the Essakane gold mine in north-eastern Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood gold mine in southwestern Québec, Canada; and the Sadiola Gold Mine located in southwest Mali, West Africa.

