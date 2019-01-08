i3 Verticals (IIIV) vs. Its Rivals Head to Head Contrast

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ: IIIV) is one of 127 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare i3 Verticals to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.1% of i3 Verticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares i3 Verticals and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio i3 Verticals $323.51 million -$6.89 million 47.48 i3 Verticals Competitors $2.69 billion $401.77 million 0.91

i3 Verticals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than i3 Verticals. i3 Verticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares i3 Verticals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets i3 Verticals N/A N/A N/A i3 Verticals Competitors 4.55% 0.50% 1.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for i3 Verticals and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score i3 Verticals 0 0 5 0 3.00 i3 Verticals Competitors 951 4328 7972 347 2.57

i3 Verticals presently has a consensus price target of $24.40, suggesting a potential downside of 8.24%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 28.20%. Given i3 Verticals’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe i3 Verticals has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

i3 Verticals peers beat i3 Verticals on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc. provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support. Its payment processing services enable clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks. The company also licenses software; and provides ongoing support, and other point of sale-related solutions. It offers its solutions to its clients through direct sales force, as well as through a network of distribution partners, including independent software vendors, value-added resellers, independent sales organizations, and other referral partners, such as financial institutions. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

