HyperQuant Achieves Market Capitalization of $0.00 (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. In the last week, HyperQuant has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. HyperQuant has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $971,829.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperQuant token can now be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, IDAX, Hotbit and Kryptono.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009081 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025184 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.42 or 0.02165567 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00165051 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00237999 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024962 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000109 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024992 BTC.

About HyperQuant

HyperQuant’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

HyperQuant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, Bilaxy, Hotbit and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

