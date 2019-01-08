HyperCash Price Up 5.7% Over Last Week (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 8th. One HyperCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.93 or 0.00022674 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, Coinnest, Kucoin and ZB.COM. HyperCash has a market capitalization of $40.37 million and approximately $16.44 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HyperCash has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00008971 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00024846 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.67 or 0.02167671 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00168332 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00227948 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024744 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024647 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HyperCash’s total supply is 43,529,781 coins. The official website for HyperCash is h.cash . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling HyperCash

HyperCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, TOPBTC, Bithumb, Bit-Z, ZB.COM, EXX, Gate.io, Kucoin, Huobi, Allcoin, HitBTC, Coinnest, OKEx and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

