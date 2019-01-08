Hush (HUSH) Price Up 1.1% Over Last 7 Days

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Hush has a market cap of $228,441.00 and approximately $110.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hush has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0410 or 0.00001016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Coinroom.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.04 or 0.01511436 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00335913 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00036475 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00130222 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009097 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00028224 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Hush

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 21st, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 5,565,825 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official website is myhush.org

Buying and Selling Hush

Hush can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Coinroom. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

