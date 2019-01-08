Huncoin Market Capitalization Achieves $0.00 (HNC)

Huncoin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 8th. One Huncoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Huncoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $63.00 worth of Huncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Huncoin has traded 99.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00997974 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003518 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00018835 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00001247 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00012449 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00001759 BTC.

About Huncoin

Huncoin (CRYPTO:HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2015. Huncoin’s total supply is 44,798,593 coins. Huncoin’s official Twitter account is @HunCoin . Huncoin’s official website is huncoin.org

Huncoin Coin Trading

Huncoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

