HSBC’s (HSBA) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 785 ($10.26) price objective on HSBC and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised HSBC to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 680 ($8.89) to GBX 720 ($9.41) in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Friday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. HSBC currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 719.86 ($9.41).

Shares of HSBC stock opened at GBX 651.90 ($8.52) on Monday. HSBC has a one year low of GBX 618 ($8.08) and a one year high of GBX 798.60 ($10.44).

In related news, insider Iain Mackay bought 19,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 644 ($8.42) per share, for a total transaction of £125,908.44 ($164,521.68).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

