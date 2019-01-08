Host Hotels and Resorts (HST) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Host Hotels & Resorts recently announced the closing of the sale of its 33% stake in the European joint venture (JV) to its partners. Notably, the company is making concerted efforts to improve the portfolio quality through targeted dispositions and lowering its international and New York exposure. Further, its productivity improvement efforts and healthy balance sheet with ample liquidity augur well for long-term growth. However, elevated supply in some of the company’s key markets is expected to affect its pricing power. Moreover, dilutive impact on earnings from sale of assets and hike in interest rate adds to its woes. Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts have underperformed its industry, over the past three months. Moreover, the trend in estimate revisions of 2019 funds from operations (FFO) per share does not indicate a favorable outlook for the company.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HST. Deutsche Bank set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Barclays raised shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.54.

Shares of NYSE:HST opened at $17.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 12 month low of $15.94 and a 12 month high of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 12.21%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels and Resorts will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.34%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,011,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,720,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 2,079.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 538,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 513,326 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 100,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,848,000. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

