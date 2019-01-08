Hornbeck Offshore Services (HOS) Trading Up 5.6%

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS) was up 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.06 and last traded at $1.89. Approximately 575,963 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 430,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HOS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.42.

Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE:HOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08). Hornbeck Offshore Services had a negative return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $58.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.23 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOS. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services by 18.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 129,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 20,256 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services during the third quarter worth $671,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services by 100.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 498,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 249,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services by 20.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,476,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,682,000 after acquiring an additional 246,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services by 20.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,476,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,682,000 after acquiring an additional 246,050 shares in the last quarter. 62.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hornbeck Offshore Services Company Profile (NYSE:HOS)

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine transportation, subsea installation, and accommodation support services to exploration and production, oilfield service, offshore construction, and the United States military customers. It operates offshore supply vessels (OSVs), multi-purpose support vessels (MPSVs), and a shore-based facility to provide logistics support and specialty services to the offshore oil and gas exploration and production industry, primarily in the U.S.

