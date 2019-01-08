Hornbeck Offshore Services (HOS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE:HOS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Hornbeck Offshore provides technologically advanced, new generation OSVs serving the offshore oil and gas industry, primarily in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and in select international markets. The focus of their OSV business is on complex exploration and production activities, which include deepwater, deep well and other logistically demanding projects. They also transport petroleum products through their tug and tank barge segment serving the energy industry, primarily in the northeastern United States and Puerto Rico. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Hornbeck Offshore Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th.

NYSE HOS opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Hornbeck Offshore Services has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $6.14. The company has a market cap of $60.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.42.

Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE:HOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08). Hornbeck Offshore Services had a negative return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $58.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hornbeck Offshore Services will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOS. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 129,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 20,256 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $671,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 498,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 249,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,476,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,682,000 after acquiring an additional 246,050 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,476,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,682,000 after acquiring an additional 246,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

Hornbeck Offshore Services Company Profile

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine transportation, subsea installation, and accommodation support services to exploration and production, oilfield service, offshore construction, and the United States military customers. It operates offshore supply vessels (OSVs), multi-purpose support vessels (MPSVs), and a shore-based facility to provide logistics support and specialty services to the offshore oil and gas exploration and production industry, primarily in the U.S.

