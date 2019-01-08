Horizon Pharma (HZNP) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Horizon Pharma from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Mizuho downgraded Horizon Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Horizon Pharma from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Cowen set a $25.00 price target on Horizon Pharma and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Horizon Pharma in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $21.23 on Friday. Horizon Pharma has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $23.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.94.

Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.84 million. Horizon Pharma had a positive return on equity of 27.14% and a negative net margin of 18.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Horizon Pharma will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Timothy P. Walbert sold 408,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $8,795,794.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 650,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,009,702.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Horizon Pharma by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,451,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,753,000 after purchasing an additional 507,323 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Horizon Pharma by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,315,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,347,000 after purchasing an additional 617,595 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Horizon Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $475,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Horizon Pharma by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 187,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 20,621 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Horizon Pharma by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 27,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Pharma Company Profile

Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's marketed medicine portfolio consists of RAVICTI for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; PROCYSBI to treat nephropathic cystinosis; ACTIMMUNE for the treatment of chronic granulomatous disease and malignant osteopetrosis; BUPHENYL to treat urea cycle disorders; and QUINSAIR for the treatment of chronic pulmonary infections due to pseudomonas aeruginosa in cystic fibrosis patients.

