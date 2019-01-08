Horace Mann Educators (HMN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Horace Mann Educators Corporation is a multiline insurance holding company that targets the US educator market. The company and its subsidiaries, Horace Mann Insurance Co., Teachers Insurance Co., Horace Mann Life Insurance Co., and Allegiance Insurance Co., provide retirement annuities, automobile insurance, homeowners insurance, and life insurance to elementary and secondary teachers, administrators, and education support personnel in public and private schools. The company also offers group life and health insurance to school districts. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th.

Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $37.71 on Friday. Horace Mann Educators has a 12-month low of $35.34 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 14th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.52%.

In related news, Director Steve Hassenmiller sold 3,000 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $121,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,348.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Beverley J. Mcclure sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total transaction of $66,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,600 shares of company stock worth $254,658 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 3rd quarter worth about $397,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter worth about $639,000. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 22,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,012,000. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity Products, and Life Insurance segments. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified annuities; and life insurance products.

