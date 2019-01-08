Honeywell International (HON) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from CIBC

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at CIBC in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HON. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.06 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.34.

Shares of HON stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $135.09. 2,628,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,019,276. The company has a market capitalization of $99.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $123.48 and a 12-month high of $167.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The conglomerate reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Krishna Mikkilineni sold 28,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $4,061,434.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 91,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,187,562.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 13,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $1,944,742.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,783.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,644 shares of company stock worth $6,597,099. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,559,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $259,445,000 after purchasing an additional 674,377 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,171,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $358,292,000 after purchasing an additional 621,840 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,296,521 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $213,439,000 after purchasing an additional 574,501 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,221,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $203,200,000 after purchasing an additional 505,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 1,011.2% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 518,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $86,296,000 after purchasing an additional 471,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

