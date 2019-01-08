High Performance Blockchain Price Down 6.9% Over Last 7 Days (HPB)

High Performance Blockchain (CURRENCY:HPB) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last seven days, High Performance Blockchain has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One High Performance Blockchain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00005505 BTC on popular exchanges including DEx.top, Bit-Z, OKEx and UEX. High Performance Blockchain has a market cap of $8.51 million and $1.53 million worth of High Performance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00069754 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00011058 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000375 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000093 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About High Performance Blockchain

High Performance Blockchain (CRYPTO:HPB) is a token. It launched on January 9th, 2018. High Performance Blockchain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,022,632 tokens. The official website for High Performance Blockchain is www.gxn.io . The Reddit community for High Performance Blockchain is /r/HPBTrader . High Performance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @HPB_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

High Performance Blockchain Token Trading

High Performance Blockchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, DEx.top, Bit-Z, UEX, OKEx and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as High Performance Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire High Performance Blockchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase High Performance Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

