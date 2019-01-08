Hi-Crush Partners (HCLP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Hi-Crush has underperformed the industry it belongs to over the past three months. An expected decline in frac sand demand and slowdown in well completion activity is likely to hurt Hi-Crush’s margins. The partnership also faces headwind from pricing weakness in Northern White sand. Rising SG&A expenses are also affecting margins. The partnership’s high-debt level is another concern.”

Get Hi-Crush Partners alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HCLP. ValuEngine cut Hi-Crush Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Raymond James cut Hi-Crush Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $10.00 price target on Hi-Crush Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Johnson Rice cut Hi-Crush Partners from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Hi-Crush Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.70.

Shares of NYSE:HCLP traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $3.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,149,965. Hi-Crush Partners has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $16.65. The stock has a market cap of $437.78 million, a P/E ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. Hi-Crush Partners had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 21.37%. The firm had revenue of $213.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hi-Crush Partners will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCLP. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Hi-Crush Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,992,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Hi-Crush Partners by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 592,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,994,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC grew its position in Hi-Crush Partners by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 570,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,726,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Hi-Crush Partners by 1,251.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 497,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 460,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners grew its position in Hi-Crush Partners by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners now owns 490,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.35% of the company’s stock.

Hi-Crush Partners Company Profile

Hi-Crush Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the energy industry in North America. The company produces monocrystalline sand, a specialized mineral used as a proppant during the well completion process to facilitate the recovery of hydrocarbons from oil and natural gas wells.

Read More: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hi-Crush Partners (HCLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hi-Crush Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hi-Crush Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.