Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (HCCI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on HCCI shares. BidaskClub cut Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. ValuEngine cut Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, October 22nd.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

In other news, Director Carmine Falcone sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $28,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,620 shares in the company, valued at $120,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ellie Bruce sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $106,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 80,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $183,166. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the third quarter valued at $242,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 55.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the second quarter valued at $262,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the third quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 20.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HCCI traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.20. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,830. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $28.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.61.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $99.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.