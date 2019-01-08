Hedge Price Up 47.7% Over Last Week (HDG)

Hedge (CURRENCY:HDG) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 8th. Over the last week, Hedge has traded 47.7% higher against the US dollar. One Hedge token can currently be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00007509 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedge has a total market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $0.00 worth of Hedge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hedge alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009051 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025089 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.68 or 0.02166847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00165641 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00238145 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024801 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000109 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024903 BTC.

Hedge Token Profile

Hedge was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Hedge’s total supply is 5,100,033 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,709,674 tokens. Hedge’s official Twitter account is @hedgetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedge’s official message board is t.me/joinchat/F5fglQ7DVPV2wi4JK8Mw9A . Hedge’s official website is www.hedge-crypto.com . The Reddit community for Hedge is /r/hedgetoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Hedge

Hedge can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.