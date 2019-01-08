Healthequity (HQY) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HQY. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Healthequity in a report on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine cut Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 15th. SunTrust Banks cut Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Healthequity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Healthequity from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Healthequity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.77.

NASDAQ HQY traded down $4.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.49. 2,058,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,950. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 99.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.78. Healthequity has a 12-month low of $47.23 and a 12-month high of $101.58.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $70.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.60 million. Healthequity had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 24.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Healthequity will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.91, for a total transaction of $307,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,883,445. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Corvino sold 1,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $120,512.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,356.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,846 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,748 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Healthequity by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in Healthequity by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Healthequity by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Healthequity by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Healthequity by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

