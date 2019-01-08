Head to Head Survey: Halcon Resources (HK) and Victory Oilfield Tech (VYEY)

Halcon Resources (NYSE:HK) and Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Halcon Resources and Victory Oilfield Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Halcon Resources 3 1 3 0 2.00 Victory Oilfield Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Halcon Resources currently has a consensus target price of $6.83, indicating a potential upside of 259.65%. Given Halcon Resources’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Halcon Resources is more favorable than Victory Oilfield Tech.

Profitability

This table compares Halcon Resources and Victory Oilfield Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halcon Resources -101.20% -1.05% -0.61% Victory Oilfield Tech N/A -85.57% -75.08%

Volatility & Risk

Halcon Resources has a beta of 4.03, indicating that its share price is 303% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Victory Oilfield Tech has a beta of 4.61, indicating that its share price is 361% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Halcon Resources and Victory Oilfield Tech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halcon Resources $377.96 million 0.81 $535.68 million ($0.15) -12.67 Victory Oilfield Tech $440,000.00 63.73 -$20.72 million N/A N/A

Halcon Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Victory Oilfield Tech.

Summary

Halcon Resources beats Victory Oilfield Tech on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Halcon Resources Company Profile

HalcÃ³n Resources Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2018, the company held interests in 21,679 net acres in the Monument Draw area of the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos and Reeves Counties, Texas; and 27,035 net acres in the Hackberry Draw area of the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos and Reeves Counties, Texas. As of December 31, 2017, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 51.1 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 34.1 million barrels of crude oil, 9.2 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 46.7 0billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as RAM Energy Resources, Inc. and changed its name to HalcÃ³n Resources Corporation in February 2012. HalcÃ³n Resources Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Victory Oilfield Tech Company Profile

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. operates as a technology driven oilfield services company in the United states. The company offers patented oil and gas technology drilling products designed to enhance oil and gas well drilling outcomes. It focuses on delivering metal coating products and services that provide protection and friction reduction for various metal components of a drilling operation. Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

