Head to Head Contrast: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH) and Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) and Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

This table compares Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and Wynn Resorts’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wyndham Hotels & Resorts $1.35 billion 3.57 $243.00 million N/A N/A Wynn Resorts $6.31 billion 1.94 $747.18 million $5.46 20.58

Wynn Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

Profitability

This table compares Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and Wynn Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wyndham Hotels & Resorts 12.90% 22.08% 8.47% Wynn Resorts 8.92% 56.04% 5.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and Wynn Resorts, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wyndham Hotels & Resorts 0 0 8 0 3.00 Wynn Resorts 0 7 12 0 2.63

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus target price of $72.43, indicating a potential upside of 49.46%. Wynn Resorts has a consensus target price of $160.53, indicating a potential upside of 42.85%. Given Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than Wynn Resorts.

Dividends

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Wynn Resorts pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Wynn Resorts pays out 54.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.4% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.0% of Wynn Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Wynn Resorts shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts beats Wynn Resorts on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries. Its Hotel Franchising segments licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The company's Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels. As of September 25, 2018, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. operated a portfolio of 20 hotel brands with approximately 9,000 franchised hotels with 792,000 rooms. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a subsidiary of Wyndham Worldwide Corporation.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 15, 2018, the company's Wynn Macau segment had approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 316 table games and 988 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 luxury hotel towers with 1,008 guest rooms and suites; 8 food and beverage outlets; 59,000 square feet of retail space; 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising 2 health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; and a rotunda show, a Chinese zodiac-inspired ceiling. Its Wynn Palace segment had approximately 420,000 square feet of casino space that offers 323 table games and 1,115 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 11 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities, including a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as a performance lake and floral art displays. The company's Las Vegas Operations segment had approximately 192,000 square feet of casino space, which provide 247 table games and 1,829 slot machines, private gaming salons, a sky casino, a poker room, and a race and sports book; 2 luxury hotel towers with a total of 4,748 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 33 food and beverage outlets; 110,000 square feet of retail space; 290,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; 3 nightclubs and a beach club; recreation and leisure facilities, including swimming pools, private cabanas, 2 full service spas and salons, and a wedding chapel; and Le Rêve-The Dream, a water-based theatrical production and a theater presenting entertainment productions and various headliner entertainment acts. It has a strategic partnership with BetBull Limited. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.