Head to Head Contrast: Robert Half International (RHI) vs. Kelly Services (KELYB)

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) and Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Robert Half International alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Robert Half International and Kelly Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Robert Half International 3 3 4 0 2.10 Kelly Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Robert Half International presently has a consensus target price of $70.30, suggesting a potential upside of 25.76%. Given Robert Half International’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Robert Half International is more favorable than Kelly Services.

Dividends

Robert Half International pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Kelly Services pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Robert Half International pays out 43.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Robert Half International has increased its dividend for 15 consecutive years and Kelly Services has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Robert Half International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.2% of Robert Half International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Kelly Services shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Robert Half International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 93.1% of Kelly Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Robert Half International has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kelly Services has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Robert Half International and Kelly Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Robert Half International 6.49% 36.34% 20.92% Kelly Services 1.17% 7.45% 3.66%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Robert Half International and Kelly Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Robert Half International $5.27 billion 1.29 $290.58 million $2.60 21.50 Kelly Services $5.37 billion 0.16 $71.60 million N/A N/A

Robert Half International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kelly Services.

Summary

Robert Half International beats Kelly Services on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc. provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity. The company also offers temporary and full-time employees in attorney, paralegal, legal administrative, and legal secretarial positions; and senior level project professionals in the accounting and finance fields for financial systems conversions, expansion into new markets, business process reengineering, business systems performance improvement, and post-merger financial consolidation. In addition, it is involved in serving professionals in the areas of interactive media, design, marketing, advertising, and public relations; and placing project consultants in various positions, such as creative directors, graphics designers, Web content developers, Web designers, media buyers, brand managers, and public relations specialists. Further, the company provides business and technology risk consulting, and internal audit services. It serves clients and employment seeking candidates. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions (GTS), and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications. The company also provides IT specialists across various disciplines; creative talent in the spectrum of creative services positions; corporate finance departments, accounting firms, and financial institutions with various levels of financial professionals; and legal professionals, including attorneys, paralegals, contract administrators, compliance specialists, and legal administrators. In addition, it provides chefs, porters, and hospitality representatives; and manual workers and semi-skilled professionals in various trade, non-trade, and operational positions. Further, the company provides centrally delivered staffing for large accounts; contingent workforce outsourcing, recruitment process outsourcing, business process outsourcing, and payroll process outsourcing services; contact center staffing solutions; and legal managed services, as well as executive placement, career transition/outplacement, and talent advisory services. Kelly Services, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.