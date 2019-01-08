Head to Head Contrast: MGT Capital Investments (MGTI) versus Patriot Scientific (PTSC)

MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI) and Patriot Scientific (OTCMKTS:PTSC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MGT Capital Investments and Patriot Scientific’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGT Capital Investments $3.13 million 2.06 -$50.43 million N/A N/A Patriot Scientific N/A N/A -$1.20 million N/A N/A

Patriot Scientific has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MGT Capital Investments.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.8% of MGT Capital Investments shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of MGT Capital Investments shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Patriot Scientific shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for MGT Capital Investments and Patriot Scientific, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGT Capital Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A Patriot Scientific 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares MGT Capital Investments and Patriot Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGT Capital Investments -1,101.73% -579.46% -393.64% Patriot Scientific N/A -44.37% -43.11%

Risk and Volatility

MGT Capital Investments has a beta of 3.36, suggesting that its stock price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patriot Scientific has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About MGT Capital Investments

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. engages in bitcoin mining operations in the Wenatchee Valley area of central Washington. At March 30, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 500 miners located in a leased facility in Quincy, Washington; and 4,200 miners located in a leased facility in Sweden, as well as operated approximately 2,100 miners in the Sweden location. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Patriot Scientific

Patriot Scientific Corporation focuses on commercializing microprocessor technologies through broad and open licensing. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

