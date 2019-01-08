Head to Head Comparison: OpGen (OPGN) vs. Celcuity (CELC)

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) and Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for OpGen and Celcuity, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OpGen 0 0 1 0 3.00 Celcuity 0 0 2 0 3.00

OpGen currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 310.96%. Celcuity has a consensus price target of $35.50, indicating a potential upside of 56.39%. Given OpGen’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe OpGen is more favorable than Celcuity.

Risk and Volatility

OpGen has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Celcuity has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares OpGen and Celcuity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OpGen -395.63% -238.35% -118.17% Celcuity N/A -24.34% -23.67%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.1% of OpGen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.2% of Celcuity shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of OpGen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 43.5% of Celcuity shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OpGen and Celcuity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OpGen $3.21 million 3.93 -$15.41 million ($9.78) -0.15 Celcuity N/A N/A -$6.25 million ($0.78) -29.10

Celcuity has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OpGen. Celcuity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OpGen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Celcuity beats OpGen on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc., a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services to combat infectious diseases in the healthcare industry worldwide. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and bioinformatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms. The company's products include Acuitas AMR Gene Panel in vitro diagnostic test designed to detect bacterial nucleic acids; and QuickFISH and PNA FISH products, which are FDA-cleared and CE-marked diagnostic test designed to detect antimicrobial- resistant pathogens. It also provides Acuitas MDRO Gene Test, Acuitas CR Elite Test, and Acuitas Resistome Test that are CLIA lab-based tests, which provide a profile of MDRO resistant genes for surveillance and response to outbreaks. In addition, the company offers Acuitas Lighthouse bioinformatics systems, which are cloud-based HIPAA compliant bioinformatics offerings that combine clinical lab test results with patient and hospital information, and provide analytics to enable manage MDROs in the hospital and patient care environment. Further, it engages in the development of Acuitas Rapid Test designed to detect urinary tract infection. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity Inc., a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the response rates of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. The company is developing CELx tests to diagnose two new sub-types of HER2-negative breast cancer. It is also developing CELx tests to diagnose 14 new potential cancer sub-types in breast, lung, colon, ovarian, kidney, bladder, and hematological cancers. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

