Head-To-Head Comparison: Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG) vs. Oxbridge Re (OXBR)

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) and Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Hartford Financial Services Group and Oxbridge Re, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hartford Financial Services Group 0 4 8 0 2.67 Oxbridge Re 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus price target of $56.91, suggesting a potential upside of 29.40%. Given Hartford Financial Services Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Hartford Financial Services Group is more favorable than Oxbridge Re.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hartford Financial Services Group and Oxbridge Re’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hartford Financial Services Group $16.97 billion 0.93 -$3.13 billion $2.74 16.05 Oxbridge Re $23.84 million 0.24 -$20.59 million N/A N/A

Oxbridge Re has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hartford Financial Services Group.

Profitability

This table compares Hartford Financial Services Group and Oxbridge Re’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hartford Financial Services Group -11.09% 12.20% 1.12% Oxbridge Re 29.55% 4.84% 3.32%

Risk and Volatility

Hartford Financial Services Group has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxbridge Re has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.3% of Hartford Financial Services Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of Oxbridge Re shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Hartford Financial Services Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.7% of Oxbridge Re shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Hartford Financial Services Group pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Oxbridge Re does not pay a dividend. Hartford Financial Services Group pays out 43.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hartford Financial Services Group has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Summary

Hartford Financial Services Group beats Oxbridge Re on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, and Mutual Funds. The Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella insurance products, as well as customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages. The Personal Lines segment provides automobile, homeowners, and personal umbrella coverages to individuals. The Property & Casualty Other Operations segment provides coverage for asbestos and environmental exposures. The Group Benefits segment provides group life, accident and disability, and other group coverages to members of employer groups, associations, and affinity groups through direct insurance policies; reinsurance to other insurance companies; employer paid coverages and voluntary product coverages; disability underwriting, administration, and claims processing to self-funded employer plans; and a single-company leave management solution. The Mutual Funds segment provides investment products for retail and retirement accounts, as well as exchange-traded products; and investment-management and administrative services, such as product design, implementation, and oversight. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1810 and is headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiary, Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products through reinsurance brokers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

