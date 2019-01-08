Head-To-Head Comparison: Aileron Therapeutics (ALRN) vs. CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY)

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) and CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.7% of Aileron Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.6% of CymaBay Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 16.1% of Aileron Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of CymaBay Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Aileron Therapeutics has a beta of 2.14, suggesting that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CymaBay Therapeutics has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Aileron Therapeutics and CymaBay Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aileron Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A CymaBay Therapeutics 0 0 9 0 3.00

CymaBay Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $21.75, indicating a potential upside of 127.27%. Given CymaBay Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CymaBay Therapeutics is more favorable than Aileron Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Aileron Therapeutics and CymaBay Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aileron Therapeutics N/A -81.82% -67.41% CymaBay Therapeutics N/A -33.98% -30.67%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aileron Therapeutics and CymaBay Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aileron Therapeutics N/A N/A -$22.60 million ($1.77) -0.61 CymaBay Therapeutics $10.00 million 56.88 -$27.55 million ($0.79) -12.11

Aileron Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CymaBay Therapeutics. CymaBay Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aileron Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CymaBay Therapeutics beats Aileron Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase IIb trial to treat AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside. It also develops next generation wild type p53 reactivator that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Dana-Farber/Boston Children's Cancer and Blood Disorders Center for an open-label, multi-center, pediatric phase 1 clinical trial of ALRN-6924; and Pfizer to evaluate the combination of ALRN-6924 and IBRANCE in MDM2-amplified cancers. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. The company also develops arhalofenate, which has completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with gout; and MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist that has completed one Phase II clinical trial for therapeutic indications. It has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders, as well as a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products comrprising halofenate and its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

